Once again, we are extremely grateful to the club for providing us with a signed 2019 home shirt to Auction off to raise funds for academy and junior development.
The Auction will start at Â£50 and bids can be posted here or by email to publicity@giantssupporters.co.uk
The winning bid will be announced on the night of the fans forum on the 14th January, 7.30pm start, where our panel will be Giants MD Richard Thewlis, Giants and England winger Jermaine McGillvary, Rugby
League media man Matthew Shaw and Head of youth Andy Kelly.
Admission is FREE for HGSA members, under 16's and Giants season card holders, all other guests are Â£2, all proceeds go back to the club to aid junior and academy development.
Thanks for your support!
