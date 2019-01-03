WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clarity needed !

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Clarity needed !

Post a reply
Clarity needed !
Post Thu Jan 03, 2019 7:45 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Thu Jan 03, 2019 7:45 pm
TrinTrin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 88th / 77,359
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 133
Hi Guys, I know we are all aware of the new rule - changes, having just read TRL on line, they are stating that when a ball is knocked on over the goal line or the ball goes dead for a drop out, then the clock doesn't start straight away, so if a player goes down injured the clock won't start until after treatment ???
At what point will a clock start, who starts that clock ? How do supporters know when it starts ? How does anyone know the time up is correct ? Is it a 10 m of 20 m free kick ? Does/ is the ref responsible to make all the calls ?
Will the same diagnosis & running the system of shot clock apply to the scrums where ever they are, can there be a turnover defence/attack, can a player go down & signal for attention prior to a scrum forming & the clock starting ?
Can a player be sin bind or sent off for not playing within the spirit of the game, ie, professionally breaking the rules ? - - wow is more clarity needed ??

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, Bull Mania, coco the fullback, Kevs Head, ricardo07, Shifty Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, TheMightyTrin, Trojan Horse, vastman, wakeytrin and 131 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,830,9631,09977,3594,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)