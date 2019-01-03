Hi Guys, I know we are all aware of the new rule - changes, having just read TRL on line, they are stating that when a ball is knocked on over the goal line or the ball goes dead for a drop out, then the clock doesn't start straight away, so if a player goes down injured the clock won't start until after treatment ???
At what point will a clock start, who starts that clock ? How do supporters know when it starts ? How does anyone know the time up is correct ? Is it a 10 m of 20 m free kick ? Does/ is the ref responsible to make all the calls ?
Will the same diagnosis & running the system of shot clock apply to the scrums where ever they are, can there be a turnover defence/attack, can a player go down & signal for attention prior to a scrum forming & the clock starting ?
Can a player be sin bind or sent off for not playing within the spirit of the game, ie, professionally breaking the rules ? - - wow is more clarity needed ??
At what point will a clock start, who starts that clock ? How do supporters know when it starts ? How does anyone know the time up is correct ? Is it a 10 m of 20 m free kick ? Does/ is the ref responsible to make all the calls ?
Will the same diagnosis & running the system of shot clock apply to the scrums where ever they are, can there be a turnover defence/attack, can a player go down & signal for attention prior to a scrum forming & the clock starting ?
Can a player be sin bind or sent off for not playing within the spirit of the game, ie, professionally breaking the rules ? - - wow is more clarity needed ??