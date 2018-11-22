WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 22 November 2018

22 November 2018
Post Thu Jan 03, 2019 11:06 am
Posted by HalifaxCougar on Thu Jan 03, 2019 11:06 am
This was the date I attended the meeting at the cricket club.

Have we moved forward since then? I can't see it.

Steve Gill left and came back but has now gone again.

Some players are training but we can't sign anyone

The club owners are still the same

Today we're on the 3 January 2019. How are we going to get the club back and a team on the pitch soon for friendlies????

It is not happening is it? The season starts in a few weeks!
Soon be Monday.
Post Thu Jan 03, 2019 11:23 am
Posted by Bullseye on Thu Jan 03, 2019 11:23 am
January 8 is D-Day.

https://www.keighleynews.co.uk/sport/17 ... trictions/
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

