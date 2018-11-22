This was the date I attended the meeting at the cricket club.
Have we moved forward since then? I can't see it.
Steve Gill left and came back but has now gone again.
Some players are training but we can't sign anyone
The club owners are still the same
Today we're on the 3 January 2019. How are we going to get the club back and a team on the pitch soon for friendlies????
It is not happening is it? The season starts in a few weeks!
