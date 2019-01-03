WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Podcast with Barrie McDermott

Post Thu Jan 03, 2019 9:33 am
Posted by tristanknell13 on Thu Jan 03, 2019 9:33 am
Hey guys,

I did a podcast recently with Rhinos old boy Barrie McDermott, lots of great insights and stories from his career. Things we chat about include tragically losing his eye in his teens, making it in footy, Terry O'Connor, the BARLA tour of NZ, Learning from Denis Betts, GB debut in 1994, Moving to Leeds and his love for the Rhinos, Rivalry with the Bulls, Clashing then improving under Graham Murray and many more footy topics.

Let me know if you're interested and I'll post the link.

Cheers

Tristan

