Post Wed Jan 02, 2019 7:17 pm
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Wed Jan 02, 2019 7:17 pm
After a successful 79/80 season, and the new signing of left winger Phil Fox from Widnes, hopes where high for the new campaign. However, the team lost 9 out of the first 11 games, with no progress in the Lancashire Cup, and a shock home defeat to 2nd division Barrow 15-13 in the 3rd round of the JPT trophy. Something had to give, and unfortunately it was Tommy Grainey’s job as coach, who had played such a vital part over the last 2 seasons.
However, what happened next, was to change the history of Leiigh R.L.F.C. The dream team had arrived!! - John Woods captain, Colin Clarke assistant coach and the return of the messiah - yes Alex Murphy was back as coach!!! Although the team crashed out of the Challenge Cup at Salford 12-3, the last 13 league games included 9 wins and a draw. Included in these matches was a superb win at a Leeds 23-22, one of the best team tries I have ever seen at Hilton Park finished off by scrum half Kenny Green against Wakefield. Then in the last match of the season we saw a Dessy special from the half way line to score the only try against the Wire to win 11-4 in front of the highest crowd of the season 7,475. Woods kicked 85 goals, scored 14 tries, with Drummond on 17 and 13 for Donlan.
To finish 9th after an awful start to the season meant that once again we looked forward to the next season with great expectation- but this time we had Alex Murphy!!

