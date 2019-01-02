As announced by the RFL/SL, the game is & has to be speeded up !
When SL was started, it was faster & exciting, this was brought in to match the Australians in how they played the game, which 1st division & internationals we could not match their fitness at/as full time professional players. We also were accused of playing players that were too old thus slowing down play.
Referees would not allow a 2nd & certainly a 3rd players to drop on a tackled player - results penalties ! Game speed was faster !
As we - our game narrowed the gap to the Australian way, the Aussies brought in a rule chainge, as long as three players did not ground the player & wrestled with him - smothering him to not pass the ball & the referee not shouting held the game slowed & defenders knew to re-set them selves + & or put the player to ground, learn to count seconds allowed by the ref within the rules & peel off thus slowing down the game further.
Training took place on how to wrestle & hold within movement going on, indeed the Aussie coaches here are very, very good at this aspect of the game. All these tactics are in the game which I am not moaning about its just factual.
Enter other events slowing down the game, drop outs & scrums, now to be on a timed basis, a pleasing aspect. Be aware that in Aus players know when to feign injury & do now, play stopped in order to reset defence etc, ref's do not take the risk if they need attention ! This will happen here !
So I am in favour overall in speeding up the game - I do hope that things are even & not one sided, last two home games with Wires, their prop & captain was brilliant at being injured for his team to re-sbere yet as soon as re-set he was the first in at/on a first tackle & the next tackle, some injury, he didn't even go off for a spell !
I do however have an overall concern that we as a team are not renowned for fast Quick Play the balls & 80 minutes full on speed, however top four teams know this & that they have to play 80 mins against us, but that does the trick as their players often declare in post match interviews.
So we as a team need to understand the game has/is moving on !!
I hope we are smart & ready for the new brand 2019 !
Onwards & upwards, up the Trin !
