McNally released
Post Wed Jan 02, 2019 4:23 pm
Posted by dddooommm on Wed Jan 02, 2019 4:23 pm
Gregg McNally is being released by the Bulls on compassionate grounds to care for his seriously ill wife.

https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/ ... -for-wife/
Re: McNally released
Post Wed Jan 02, 2019 4:31 pm
Posted by Strong Belwas on Wed Jan 02, 2019 4:31 pm
You could do far worse than young Kershaw from Wakefield on a year long loan. He went very well at Oldham last year but is a far way from a starting spot.

Whilst your owner may not have a great relationship with Wakefield, JK certainly does & could be the key to picking up a good replacement, with experience at your level.
Re: McNally released
Post Wed Jan 02, 2019 4:45 pm
Posted by RickyF1 on Wed Jan 02, 2019 4:45 pm
All the best to McNally wife & i hope he finds a new club near to his home.
Re: McNally released
Post Wed Jan 02, 2019 4:48 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Wed Jan 02, 2019 4:48 pm
Yes, this has clearly been coming for a while, and the way its been handled reflects very well on the club.

He's obviously going to sign for Leigh, which I have no issue with. Hopefully he'll have a mare against us :lol: but I wish him well on every other level :D

