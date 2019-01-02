I noticed Dewsbury still have a few ex Wakefield players in their team
Morton is full back (glad to see he is still going)
Sykes is 6 (amazed he is still going but was always fitter than the average player and has skills that will show up in the lower league
Kuke Walshaw is at 11
Kyle Trout at 13.
Have we got others around the championship?
