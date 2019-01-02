WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ex Pats still out there.

Wed Jan 02, 2019 1:05 pm
PopTart
I noticed Dewsbury still have a few ex Wakefield players in their team
Morton is full back (glad to see he is still going)
Sykes is 6 (amazed he is still going but was always fitter than the average player and has skills that will show up in the lower league
Kuke Walshaw is at 11
Kyle Trout at 13.

Have we got others around the championship?
Re: Ex Pats still out there.
Wed Jan 02, 2019 1:25 pm
homme vaste
Matty Wildie at Bradford in 2019, watched him a few times for Fev over the last few seasons and always seems to play well, been given the no.9 shirt for Bradford next season.

James Davey at Batley - Likewise, solid performer at Championship level.

Danny Cowling at Batley - Not seen much of him since he left Wakefield but was very promising in his early career, I think he turned down a full time offer with us to concentrate on his studies?

Russell Spiers at Doncaster

