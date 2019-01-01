WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 50 years supporting Leigh part 3 -the Eighties (79/80)

Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Tue Jan 01, 2019 7:23 pm
79/80 dawned with a settled young team and coach, the side starting with 8 league wins out of 11, the highlight being an amazing 32-7 at at Central Park against admittedly at the time a poor Wigan side. But, this was becoming a superb team to watch as the following experienced players were added to the local lads such as Tony Cooke, Ian Hobson and a certain Arthur Daley!! The side also progressed to the 3rd round of the JPT and got to the semi final of the Floodlit trophy at Hull before losing narrowly 9-6 in front of 11,750. The Challenge cup was a damp squib losing to Leeds at home before a season high 8,032, but a strong finish saw only 3 defeats in the last 12 games and a finish of 6th our best position since 70/71. This qualified us for top 8 playoff match at 3rd place Hull, where a magnificent performance saw a length of the field interception try by Woody to win 8-0 in front of 13,120. However after a 14 -14 draw in the next round, the team disappointedly lost 17-4 at Bradford. Woods 82 goals, 22 tries for the season while other tryscores were Bilsbury 19,Donkan 14 and Drummond 13.

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Budgiezilla, Marvin Goolash, scrum, Vancouver Leyther and 123 guests

