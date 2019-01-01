WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly Fixtures

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Friendly Fixtures

Post a reply
Friendly Fixtures
Post Tue Jan 01, 2019 5:50 pm
Posted by Tricky Dicky on Tue Jan 01, 2019 5:50 pm
Tricky Dicky User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 105th / 77,352
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:23 pm
Posts: 5949
Location: Wigan
Does anyone know when our pre season games are this month?
Re: Friendly Fixtures
Post Tue Jan 01, 2019 6:02 pm
Posted by Father Ted on Tue Jan 01, 2019 6:02 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 17
Rep Position: 100th / 77,352
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7499
Good question, also why aren't the season's fixtures on the club website yet?
Re: Friendly Fixtures
Post Tue Jan 01, 2019 6:06 pm
Posted by JonnyBroad on Tue Jan 01, 2019 6:06 pm
JonnyBroad Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 112th / 77,352
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 11, 2018 10:07 pm
Posts: 110
Salford away on the 20th for certain and barrow away on 26th i think
Re: Friendly Fixtures
Post Tue Jan 01, 2019 6:11 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Tue Jan 01, 2019 6:11 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 77
Rep Position: 42nd / 77,352
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30747
18th London Skolars
20th Salford
26th Barrow

https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2018 ... n-fixtures
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anglesey Warrior, Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, CM Punk, Father Ted, Frosties., Fujiman, hatty, JonnyBroad, Jukesays, Rogues Gallery and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,830,5321,31577,3524,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)