The SL clubs have confirmed the rule changes that will be implemented in 2019.
A shot clock of 35 seconds will be brought in for scrums and drop outs.
Golden point will be introduced, and the number of interchanges will be reduced to 8 from 10.
Also, the 2 ref system will be trialled in the U19s comp in 2019, with the intention to introduce it into SL in 2020.
They're all positive moves IMO.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/46728551
A shot clock of 35 seconds will be brought in for scrums and drop outs.
Golden point will be introduced, and the number of interchanges will be reduced to 8 from 10.
Also, the 2 ref system will be trialled in the U19s comp in 2019, with the intention to introduce it into SL in 2020.
They're all positive moves IMO.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/46728551