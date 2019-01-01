WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Referee thread

Board index Super League London Broncos Referee thread

Post a reply
Referee thread
Post Tue Jan 01, 2019 12:46 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Tue Jan 01, 2019 12:46 pm
northernbloke Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 64th / 77,352
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 1453
Talk about following the NRL path of two referees on the pitch!
I personally donâ€™t watch much NRL as what I do watch tends to be pretty boring, I much prefer the product the UK game serves up!
But for those that do watch it, has the second ref actually improved the game? Is it a better game to watch since it was brought in?
Problem we have in SL should they bring it in, is not enough grade 1 Refs to cover the games we have! So the standard at championship NL1 level drops as less experienced guys/girls have to step up.

NRL refs still make mistakes, and calls players and fans donâ€™t like, so why do it in our game? Are we trying to sanitise the game too much.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 34 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,830,4861,11077,3524,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)