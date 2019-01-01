Talk about following the NRL path of two referees on the pitch!
I personally donâ€™t watch much NRL as what I do watch tends to be pretty boring, I much prefer the product the UK game serves up!
But for those that do watch it, has the second ref actually improved the game? Is it a better game to watch since it was brought in?
Problem we have in SL should they bring it in, is not enough grade 1 Refs to cover the games we have! So the standard at championship NL1 level drops as less experienced guys/girls have to step up.
NRL refs still make mistakes, and calls players and fans donâ€™t like, so why do it in our game? Are we trying to sanitise the game too much.
