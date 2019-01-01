Happy New Year!! Hope you all have a great 2019! So our next pre-season game is in the Yorkshire Cup against Halifax! Internationals should be available for this game so here is how I think we may line up or at least how I would like us to line up.
20. Brandon Pickersgill
2. Ethan Ryan
3. Jake Webster
31. Rhys Evans
5. Jy Hitchcox
6. Joe Keyes
7. Dane Chisholm
8. Liam Kirk
9. Matty Wildie
16. James Green
11. Matt Garside
12. Elliot Minchella
13. Mikey Wood
21. George Flanagan
19. Jon Magrin
15. Callum Bustin
25. Connor Farrell
