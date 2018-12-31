WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 80% of RL players willing to play RU

Mon Dec 31, 2018 2:26 pm
Durham Giant
User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Or go to the NFL.

Detailed in the Guardian today.
Yet some on here feel the game is in good health.

Almost all of our top rugby league players want a change in leadership at the RFL, fewer Super League games, more internationals, a reserve competition, better marketing – and half of them think there is a problem with recreational drugs. But most of all they want their voice to be heard.

In a revelatory Player’s Poll in the current issue of Rugby League World magazine, 248 current Super League players responded to a survey of the state of the game. Taking a lead from Australia’s Rugby League Week, which has held an anonymous survey of NRL players for years, Rugby League World has given players the voice they crave: albeit anonymously.

The results were conclusive if not surprising. Almost all current players think the game is not marketed well enough (95%) or does enough to promote individual players (93%). Eight of every 10 say they would take an inevitable pay rise offered by the NRL or rugby union given the chance.
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: 80% of RL players willing to play RU
Mon Dec 31, 2018 2:34 pm
bramleyrhino
User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Can you honestly blame the players? The salary cap is around £1m less than it was in real terms since 1999, they play in a profession where careers are short even if you're lucky and, lets be kind here, for many players professional sport is probably the only opportunity that they'll have to make a decent income.

If there ever was an exodus of talent to the NRL or RU (not that I think there will be), it will be precisely what the clubs and the sport deserves for treating its talent so poorly to subsidise their own poor business performance.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, dboy, ducknumber1, leg_end, RoverAndOut, Towns88, Tricky2309 and 98 guests

