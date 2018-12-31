Or go to the NFL.
Detailed in the Guardian today.
Yet some on here feel the game is in good health.
Almost all of our top rugby league players want a change in leadership at the RFL, fewer Super League games, more internationals, a reserve competition, better marketing – and half of them think there is a problem with recreational drugs. But most of all they want their voice to be heard.
In a revelatory Player’s Poll in the current issue of Rugby League World magazine, 248 current Super League players responded to a survey of the state of the game. Taking a lead from Australia’s Rugby League Week, which has held an anonymous survey of NRL players for years, Rugby League World has given players the voice they crave: albeit anonymously.
The results were conclusive if not surprising. Almost all current players think the game is not marketed well enough (95%) or does enough to promote individual players (93%). Eight of every 10 say they would take an inevitable pay rise offered by the NRL or rugby union given the chance.
