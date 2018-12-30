Been really busy at work and in my home life in recent weeks, so not had a great deal of time, and the few times I have been one, people had already said pretty much what I was thinking anyway, so didn't really seem to be much point.
I didn't comment on the Boxing Day game, as I was away for Christmas and didn't see it, and find it difficult to comment or offer a viewpoint if I wasn't there.
Hope all other members have had a good Christmas, and Happy New Year to all
Unfortunately, for personal reasons, rugby league has been way off the agenda for much of 2018, but really looking forward to next season
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: charlie, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Kevs Head, Redscat, Ruune Rebellion, Wakefield City and 112 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,830,263
|1,060
|77,352
|4,559
|SET