Post Sun Dec 30, 2018 7:53 pm
Posted by Redscat on Sun Dec 30, 2018 7:53 pm
Redscat
Free-scoring winger
Where's everybody gone? Is it the aftermath of Christmas or is there nothing to discuss anymore? Only eighteen posts on this Forum since Thursday and they were all on one thread. OK, there's nothing happening on the ground question and nothing just yet on the playing scene, but it seems that all posters have gone into hibernation for the winter. Even Vastman appears to have developed writer's block. :roll:
Post Sun Dec 30, 2018 8:19 pm
Posted by snowie on Sun Dec 30, 2018 8:19 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
yep truly poor nothing to whinge about,


here's one for you, this teatime I decide to bob on the cas forum just to see how their result was v Fev only to find unrest on a thread titled Not where we want to be,
one or two fans having a gripe at their BOD and some insults being branded about on about wages, seems they aren't happy that they haven't signed anyone and are taking cheap shots at the BOD one of them Mark Grattan who I know, so they aren't even happy when the make a profit and are up in the top 4, will keep an eye on this one could be good popcorn material :lol:
Post Sun Dec 30, 2018 8:34 pm
Posted by Redscat on Sun Dec 30, 2018 8:34 pm
Redscat
Free-scoring winger
Ah! There is life out there then, Snowie.

Interesting post. The more upset within the club the more unrest could spread to the pitch, and who knows? We might even get a win against them this coming season if it continues. I know one or two Cas fans who have shown anger over the fact that they have made no signings.
Post Sun Dec 30, 2018 8:47 pm
Posted by snowie on Sun Dec 30, 2018 8:47 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Redscat wrote:
Ah! There is life out there then, Snowie.

Interesting post. The more upset within the club the more unrest could spread to the pitch, and who knows? We might even get a win against them this coming season if it continues. I know one or two Cas fans who have shown anger over the fact that they have made no signings.
I think they are getting frustrated about the stadium as it was odds on it was going to happen, they do have so metal containers there and some banners up
we've been there our selves and have learned is never going to happen with Box there at the helm, they are now starting to blame the BOD but I think the team will be able to keep their nerve if not the fans, if we beat them in the first game then maybe the tide will turn
Post Sun Dec 30, 2018 9:02 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Sun Dec 30, 2018 9:02 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger
Been really busy at work and in my home life in recent weeks, so not had a great deal of time, and the few times I have been one, people had already said pretty much what I was thinking anyway, so didn't really seem to be much point.

I didn't comment on the Boxing Day game, as I was away for Christmas and didn't see it, and find it difficult to comment or offer a viewpoint if I wasn't there.

Hope all other members have had a good Christmas, and Happy New Year to all

Unfortunately, for personal reasons, rugby league has been way off the agenda for much of 2018, but really looking forward to next season

Users browsing this forum: charlie, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Kevs Head, Redscat, Ruune Rebellion, Wakefield City and 112 guests

