Post Sat Dec 29, 2018 7:02 pm
Posted by Getin2em on Sat Dec 29, 2018 7:02 pm
IGNORE

For those not on Facebook, last Month the Supporters Club ran an online poll to gauge interest in transport to away matches. This came after we were approached by several fans enquiring about transport to away games.

71% of the 51 people who responded to the poll indicated that they would be interested in transport organised by the Supporters Club.
As such, the Supporters Club are now looking at organising a coach for the Whitehaven match.

Anyone who is interested, please leave details (i.e. if you would like to join us and how many people will be coming) on this thread or alternatively send me a direct message and someone will get back to you.

At this moment in time we can't give a price as we first need to confirm numbers and thus the size of coach/bus required. However, we will be looking to leave Keighley at 10:45ish and return straight back to Keighley after the match.

