What are your most important wishes for the New Year, pertaining to rugby league?
Mine are:
1. London retains its position in Super League at the end of 2019.
2. Toronto wins promotion to Super League at the end of 2019.
3. Toulouse show that they are only two prop forwards short of following Toronto into Super League at the end of 2020 (and rectify that problem at the end of 2019).
4. Catalans Dragons wins the Super League Grand Final.
5. The match at Camp Nou between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors attracts 50,000 + fans, the majority of whom are Spanish citizens.
