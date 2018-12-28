WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widdop

Fri Dec 28, 2018 4:07 pm
Matt01
Rumour has it we are after his signature for 2020, potentially making him our highest ever paid player. What do people think about this? It's worked with guys like Brett Hodgson and Mick De Vere, but its back fired with others. Is it a case of putting all our eggs in one basket? He's currently a very good half back, but who knows what will happen in the next 12 months. People seem to be suggesting he will put bums on seats, but people outside of the sport will never have heard of him. He will only put bums on seats if he performs and gets us into the mix for trophies on a regular basis.
Re: Widdop
Fri Dec 28, 2018 4:35 pm
the stella kid
Very good player and as a marquee signing would not count on the cap but would be a massive outlay of money from the club. However i don't think he would be a risk player and it is not like an overseas player who may not settle to a new environment. However as both St Helens and Warrington are interested so it would be difficult to convince him to come to the Giants.

