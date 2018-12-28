Rumour has it we are after his signature for 2020, potentially making him our highest ever paid player. What do people think about this? It's worked with guys like Brett Hodgson and Mick De Vere, but its back fired with others. Is it a case of putting all our eggs in one basket? He's currently a very good half back, but who knows what will happen in the next 12 months. People seem to be suggesting he will put bums on seats, but people outside of the sport will never have heard of him. He will only put bums on seats if he performs and gets us into the mix for trophies on a regular basis.