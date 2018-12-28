WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1 - Can we achieve more then one sell out

Posted by pmarrow on Fri Dec 28, 2018 1:30 pm
With 5 weeks to the season starts and some good fixtures to kick off is it not out the question to expect sone sell outs at some games. The derbies always sell well and do the opening games in general so I would think it would be a no brainer to expect the Hull derby and saints Wigan derby to sell out. Hopefully Warrington v Leeds and London's return at a smaller venue can push near capacity. I know this is Rugby League so we will be underwhelmed but we have a great chance to kick the season off with 4 sell outs if every RL fan got behind the opening weekend.

Have we ever had more then one sell out in a weekly round ? Forgive me if i am wrong but i dont think we achieved more then one the whole of last season.
