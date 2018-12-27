Wit new players Derek Watts,Paul Grimes and Joe Walsh, Leigh were looking to build on the previous season, so it came as something of a disappointment to finish 9th with not much progress in the cups.After a useful start of 4 league wins out of 5, Leigh travelled to the old enemy and lost agonisingly 10-12 in front of 16,557. This seemed to affect the team as they were held at home by lowly Blackpool in the Lancs cup.Fortunately the replay was won 32-15 with Alex scoring 4 tries. However the next round resulted in a 17-6 defeat at at St Helens. Again as in the previous season the semi final was reached in the Floodlit cup, but as earlier in the season an agonising 2 point defeat by Wigan 9-7 resulted. Fortunately a Derek Watts try in the home game with Wigan earned a 7-7 draw in front of 10,500. In the Challenge Cup a shock 1st round loss at home to Rochdale by 4-13 put a dampener on the season. Which ended in a top 16 playoff defeat at Workington again by 2 points 11-9. So a disappointing season but what was to come- only one of the best periods of Leigh’s history. I will now pause, and if these articles are well received I will move onto seventies with two of Leigh’s best ever seasons.