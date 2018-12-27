WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 10 subs to 8

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 10 subs to 8

Post a reply
10 subs to 8
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 3:35 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Thu Dec 27, 2018 3:35 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 146
Rep Position: 14th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28883
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Does anyone think this will change the way we play much in 2019?

If we go with the usual prop and hooker rotation that's 6 changes leaving only 2 more. I can see that final bench place going to a versatile backrow type player rather than an extra prop or back.

More often than not it'll be a bench of two props e.g. Peltier and Green, a backup hooker Lilley or Flanagan and then a backrower like Garside.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 10 subs to 8
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 3:56 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Dec 27, 2018 3:56 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 89th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 48
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3463
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Does anyone think this will change the way we play much in 2019?

If we go with the usual prop and hooker rotation that's 6 changes leaving only 2 more. I can see that final bench place going to a versatile backrow type player rather than an extra prop or back.

More often than not it'll be a bench of two props e.g. Peltier and Green, a backup hooker Lilley or Flanagan and then a backrower like Garside.


Not really. I expect Crossley will still do big minutes, as will Green/Magrin if required. I think the only thing it may stop is having a back on the bench like an Evans. Might just make Kear think. A back could have come on in order for say Webster to move to SR or Hitchcox to FB if we were struggling. But as you say I think that last bench spot now goes to a Garside/Farrell/Storton.

I think Lilley may struggle for game time if we go with Wildie starting and Flanagan on the bench.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 10 subs to 8
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 3:59 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Thu Dec 27, 2018 3:59 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 65
Rep Position: 50th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 5359
I think that's how we will go. But it will be horses for courses. Early in the season when we are playing in mud baths, I think we will go with Wood at 13, and rotate him a long with the two starting props with 3 props off the bench. Minchella/Farrell/Garside are all 80 min players. So 2 of them will probably play the full 80.

When the grounds harden up, we can change things around and play Minchella at 13 and be more expansive. Plenty of options for Kear to ponder.

Also not forgetting Storton who sounded liked he had another impressive game yesterday.
Re: 10 subs to 8
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 4:03 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Thu Dec 27, 2018 4:03 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 146
Rep Position: 14th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28883
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I can see Lilley playing a lot off the bench with Flanagan being the one who gets less gametime of the two. Wildie will be 1st choice I reckon.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 10 subs to 8
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 4:22 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Dec 27, 2018 4:22 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 89th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 48
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3463
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I can see Lilley playing a lot off the bench with Flanagan being the one who gets less gametime of the two. Wildie will be 1st choice I reckon.


Possibly. Personally the only way Lilley gets more gametime than Flanagan is if we are looking to sign him permanently and on a 2-3 year deal. Otherwise we are leaving out a player who has spent all his career at this level and knows the Championship well which could be vital this season.

I agree that Wildie has to start. Great acquisition from Kear and can lead a team around!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 230359, alex 0604, Bull Mania, bull on a canary, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, dummyrunner, Fr13daY, Marvin Goolash, newgroundb4wakey, Pyrah123, rlbet, Stockwell & Smales and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,829,7331,07677,3464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)