WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 1966/7 season

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions 1966/7 season

Post a reply
1966/7 season
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 3:07 pm
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Thu Dec 27, 2018 3:07 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 100th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 296
The portents for the 66/7 were not particularly auspicious, with 10 defeats in the first 14 games, together with the retirement of the one and only Mick Martyn, who Ifirmly believe would be at one of the top clubs today, as unusual for those days was as fast as some of the backs. But just as one legend disappears, a new one appears. At the end of October 1966, Leigh made one of the most audacious and significant signings in their history. Alex Murphy, one of the most charismatic figures in the game was in dispute with St Helens who wanted him to play at centre instead of scrum half. With St Helens refusing to sell him as a player, the Leigh board led by Tommy Sale tempted him with the offer of a coaching role which he gratefully accepted. So it came to pass that the first Alex Murphy era commenced on 2nd November 1966 ironically in a rearranged league fixture against a weakened St Helens at Hilton Park. A crowd of 6,000 saw a sensational Leigh win of 29-5 with a Gordon Lewis hat trick. After this saw a steady improvement with the team finishing 13th and qualifying for the top 16 play off, where Saints got their revenge by 37-12. The challenge cup proved disappointing again with a First round exit at home to Cas by 10-8 in front of 10,000. One league match I do remember was against Fev. Leigh had been losing all through the match when in the last seconds Tommy Grainey squeezed over in the left hand corner at the Railway end and Colin Tyrer sent the conversion over to earn a barely deserved draw.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CHEADLE LEYTHER, Google Adsense [Bot], gunners guns13, The Publican, Yahoo [Bot] and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,829,7331,07677,3464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)