1965/6 season
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 2:31 pm
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Thu Dec 27, 2018 2:31 pm
1965/6 was a disappointing season sesulting in a final position of 20th, only winning 14 league games out of 34. The first match I remember watching was a second round Lancashire cup win at Salford via the 26 bus in the pouring rain at the Willows by 8-5, courtesy of 4 Bev Risman penalties, meaning a semi final at Rochdale. This turned out to be one of those miserable displays that we were to come accustomed to with Leigh as the pack was trampled underfoot by half of the Rochdale forwards being Fijian to lose 19-0 in front of 7,000. Similarly the Challenge cup exit ended in the 2nd round with no points scored at Huddersfield 8-0. After that, the season petered out with Bev a Risman exiting to a Leeds for a record fee.

