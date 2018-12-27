After all the Cup excitement of the previous season, the 1964/5 season proved to be a case of after the Lord Mayorâ€™s show. Back in the one division structure, the team started off the season with 10 straight defeats, but did rally to win 19 out of 34 matches to finish 12th and qualify for the top 16 playoff but lose to Warrington 10-4. A big disappointment was the challenge cup exit to Bradford agonisingly 7-6. I remember this match because the pitch had been covered in straw due to the cold weather, and the only way to know if the match was to be played was by checking the placards at your local newsagents,which would announce match ON or OFF. The A team in these days would usually play at home when the first team played away, and there would be an anxious wait at half time and full time while you waited the announcer to give out the scores for the first team.