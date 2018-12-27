WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - JAMES DONALDSON

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com JAMES DONALDSON

Post a reply
JAMES DONALDSON
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 1:26 pm
Posted by robinrovers10 on Thu Dec 27, 2018 1:26 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 107th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 251
Location: East Hull
Hi guys, 2 points here.
How did Donaldson play in the Boxing Day win, what did he play like and how did Furner use him?

And how do you feel about his signing in general?

Most Rovers fans felt the same about Donno, heart of a lion, will run through a brick wall for the team, very few mistakes or penalties given away. Good quick play the ball, and would win penalties galore for the team through head high shots. However we felt his main down fall was his size and strength. Just not big enough to make an impact for 80 mins, he would bring shed loads of energy coming off the bench, but then soon becomes anonymous and you then see why he hasnt had a stellar career. He is also very injury prone, which is down to luck i suppose.

Also what are your views on Jimmy Keinhorst? are you glad he has left or would you have kept him?
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: JAMES DONALDSON
Post Thu Dec 27, 2018 1:40 pm
Posted by Bang on Thu Dec 27, 2018 1:40 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 30
Rep Position: 84th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 9143
Location: LDZ
Jimmy wasn't the worst player at Leeds. We currently have worst in our squad. He'll go well at KR. Good solid player. Decent goal threat.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dadsylad, Emagdnim13, finglas, Gotcha, Him, imwakefieldtillidie, Mr. Zucchini Head, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rhinos21, The Magic Rat and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,829,7111,02077,3464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)