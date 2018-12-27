Hi guys, 2 points here.
How did Donaldson play in the Boxing Day win, what did he play like and how did Furner use him?
And how do you feel about his signing in general?
Most Rovers fans felt the same about Donno, heart of a lion, will run through a brick wall for the team, very few mistakes or penalties given away. Good quick play the ball, and would win penalties galore for the team through head high shots. However we felt his main down fall was his size and strength. Just not big enough to make an impact for 80 mins, he would bring shed loads of energy coming off the bench, but then soon becomes anonymous and you then see why he hasnt had a stellar career. He is also very injury prone, which is down to luck i suppose.
Also what are your views on Jimmy Keinhorst? are you glad he has left or would you have kept him?
