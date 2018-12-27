WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Over 50 years watching the â€˜Comicsâ€™ - part 1 the sixties

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Over 50 years watching the â€˜Comicsâ€™ - part 1 the sixties

Post a reply
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Thu Dec 27, 2018 12:36 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 100th / 77,346
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 291
Now thankfully we have a team to support, I thought fans might want to know how important it was that we have survived. I have supported the team for over 55 years and have decided to share my memories some of those games. All the games described are matches I have personally attended, with the facts and figures being lifted from Michael Lathamâ€™s book - Leigh RLFC a comprehensive record 1895-1994. The first decade to be examined is the SIxties, with my first game being at the end of the 1962/3 season which I remember was a home game against Barrow at the end of the season on Easter Monday resulting in a fairly straight forward 23-10 victory which included tries by TIckle,Tyrer and Martyn. I was hooked!! This was the season of an experimental 2 division structure which was to only last 2 years!! As for the team it only won 14 out of 26 games and finished 7th. But there were promising times and this was the era of promising youngsters like goal kicking full back Colin Tyrer. West Indian flying winger Rod TIckle (a sort of less aggressive Des Drummond) and 2 fine centres in Gordon Lewis and MIck Collins. Allied to this was a very experienced set of forwards including the incomparable Stan Owen in the front row together with Bill Robinson, MIck Murphy, Derek Hurt and the legendary Mick Martyn who was now at the veteran stage of his career. So the stage was set for my first full season of watching Leigh, and the season 1963/4 was not to disappoint in terms of excitement but was to be a complete letdown in another way as despite finishing 2nd in Division 2 after losing only 6 out of 24 matches, the 2 division structure was abandoned at the end of the season and it was back to the one division in 1964/5. But the 1963/4 season was to be remembered for an extraordinary cup campaign by the Leythers

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, CHEADLE LEYTHER, GUBRATS, rugbyreddog, scrum and 121 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,829,6881,05677,3464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)