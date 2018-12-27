20 years, in a flash. I remember Roy making his debut, never a flashy player, but the hardest working I think I've seen. He was a great player then, but with today's fitness techniques and his build and engine I think he'd be a legend of a player now. Him and Medley were a great combination for us, and then Bradford.
I once met him and the other Bradford players in a night club after they'd beaten Wigan over there one Friday evening. Roy was an absolute gent, and the only person I've ever seen whose fingers met around the rim of a pint glass.
You're missed big man.
