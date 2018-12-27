WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Roy Powell- 20 years on

Thu Dec 27, 2018 10:53 am
I donâ€™t know if itâ€™s been mentioned elsewhere on the board, but just sparing a thought for the gentle giant. Canâ€™t believe itâ€™s been 20 years to the day since he died. God bless big lad, one of the gameâ€™s true lovely men.
Thu Dec 27, 2018 11:17 am
20 years, in a flash. I remember Roy making his debut, never a flashy player, but the hardest working I think I've seen. He was a great player then, but with today's fitness techniques and his build and engine I think he'd be a legend of a player now. Him and Medley were a great combination for us, and then Bradford.

I once met him and the other Bradford players in a night club after they'd beaten Wigan over there one Friday evening. Roy was an absolute gent, and the only person I've ever seen whose fingers met around the rim of a pint glass.

You're missed big man.
