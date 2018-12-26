Usually there is a topic on here about what people got for Xmas but I get more enjoyment from what I give.
So what did you give for Xmas this year .
I gave my 22 year old son a course of rabies vaccinations. He is going birdwatching in January to Thailand , Laos, and Burma.
My wife got some nosilif clothing which will be handy for our honeymoon in the new year. Plus some sealskinz gloves for walking the dog.
My teeenage daughter got cash as she is a friggin nightmare to buy for.
My 12 year old got a course of scuba lessons.
