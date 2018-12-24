WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widdop and Austin

Post Mon Dec 24, 2018 7:48 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Mon Dec 24, 2018 7:48 pm
Ruune Rebellion
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Is this the best SL half pairing since Long and Pryce? If I was a Warrington fan I would feel pretty confident for next season!
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans
Post Mon Dec 24, 2018 8:06 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon Dec 24, 2018 8:06 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Location: Carcassonne, France
Ruune Rebellion wrote:
Is this the best SL half pairing since Long and Pryce? If I was a Warrington fan I would feel pretty confident for next season!


Gareth Widdop isn't coming to Warrington for next season (2019). If he does come -- and that is a rumour that has not yet been confirmed -- it would be for 2020 at the earliest.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Re: Widdop and Austin
Post Mon Dec 24, 2018 8:09 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Mon Dec 24, 2018 8:09 pm
Ruune Rebellion
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Gareth Widdop isn't coming to Warrington for next season (2019). If he does come -- and that is a rumour that has not yet been confirmed -- it would be for 2020 at the earliest.


By next season, I meant the season after current season which is 2019 so 2020
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans

