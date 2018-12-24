Expecting a half-decent crowd as it's Hull first friendly.
I wonder if the two season-long loan players will be in our squad? I would imagine so. Who might they be? Jack Sanderson and Liam Harris?
Here's a list of potential DR candidates:
Hakim Miloudi (I love to see him play- he's 'off the cuff' and great to watch)
Jez Litten (Good player but we might not see much off him unless Danny Houghton is going to play 80 minutes every game. I reckon Jez will get plenty of game time from off the bench)
Jack Logan (Did a good job for us last season. Would be nice to see him play here again)
Cameron Scott (Highly regarded lad who might find opportunities limited at Hull. Good player in the making)
Matty Dawson-Jones (Will he break into the first team? If not he might get a few games for us?)
Jordan Lane (another who may have limited opportunities at Hull if their squad stays fit. Always tries hard and has done well in a Dons' shirt before)
Lewis Bienek (same as Jordan Lane in many ways)
Other players outside the Hull one to seventeen are:
Brad Fash, Sika Manu, and Mickey Paea. It's probably unlikely we will see any of those, but it might not be impossible.
More likely are:
Levy Nzoungou a young prop forward signed from Salford and back-rower Danny Langtree who signed for Hull from Oldham. I'm sure Danny Langtree would do a good job for us. I don't know anything about the young prop.
Youngsters added to the Hull squad include:
Charlie Graham, Connor Wynne, Kieran Buchanan, and Jack Brown.
I presume selection rules are still the same this season in that we can have a maximum of five loans/DR in our squad at any one time.
What are your predictions/hopes?
