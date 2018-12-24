https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... ments-for-
Looks like we're getting some of the law changes (interchange/free play) but not others (golden point/shot clock).
Any thoughts? I’m a fan of the reduction in the number of subs. I think that will potentially open up the game as players tire. It might also make it safer as the really huge guys have to slim down in order to remain effective, that could reduce the force of collisions.
The free play rule seemed to me not worth bothering with really – I don’t recall it making the game more exciting. As for the golden point I see no reason for it unless in a sudden death competition. In regular games a draw is often the fairest result.
I’ve yet to see a reason why we’re not adopting the shot clock for drop outs. Does anyone know why?
