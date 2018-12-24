WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Law Amendments 2019

Law Amendments 2019
Post Mon Dec 24, 2018 11:30 am
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Dec 24, 2018 11:30 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28863
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... ments-for-

Looks like we're getting some of the law changes (interchange/free play) but not others (golden point/shot clock).

Any thoughts? I’m a fan of the reduction in the number of subs. I think that will potentially open up the game as players tire. It might also make it safer as the really huge guys have to slim down in order to remain effective, that could reduce the force of collisions.

The free play rule seemed to me not worth bothering with really – I don’t recall it making the game more exciting. As for the golden point I see no reason for it unless in a sudden death competition. In regular games a draw is often the fairest result.

I’ve yet to see a reason why we’re not adopting the shot clock for drop outs. Does anyone know why?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Law Amendments 2019
Post Mon Dec 24, 2018 12:05 pm
Posted by Nothus on Mon Dec 24, 2018 12:05 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 5028
Location: Bradford
The game in this country wasn't skillful enough to make best use of the free play rule.
It was a nice idea but somehow always seemed to end up with teams just hoofing the ball down the field and hoping for the best.

Not sure of exact reasons but bringing a shot clock into the championship doesn't really make much sense when you consider how slow every aspect of the play is in general anyway. Fix up the ptb first, then we'll worry about drop outs!
Re: Law Amendments 2019
Post Mon Dec 24, 2018 12:38 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Dec 24, 2018 12:38 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28863
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Nothus wrote:
The game in this country wasn't skillful enough to make best use of the free play rule.
It was a nice idea but somehow always seemed to end up with teams just hoofing the ball down the field and hoping for the best.

Not sure of exact reasons but bringing a shot clock into the championship doesn't really make much sense when you consider how slow every aspect of the play is in general anyway. Fix up the ptb first, then we'll worry about drop outs!


I think clearing up the PTB is on the “too hard” pile. It needs a game-wide shake up. The shot clock would at least put an end to the time wasting at drop outs. I can’t see why the ref couldn’t just set a stop watch when the ball goes dead.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Law Amendments 2019
Post Mon Dec 24, 2018 12:45 pm
Posted by Bulliac on Mon Dec 24, 2018 12:45 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 10333
Location: Bradbados
I don't actually think the rule itself is "too hard", to be fair, it's more that it's mixed with a number other aspects which control the balance between attack and defence. This balance is key, since if you allow really quick PTBs without compensating elsewhere you just help the attacking side too much and we'd end up with a game resembling basketball. So maybe, speed it up but insist they play the ball with the foot to keep the balance.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

