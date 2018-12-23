In tomorrow's League Express it is reported Derek has written off a loan of 1 million pounds which the Club owed him, personally I think it is a very good gesture on his part and I applaud him for this.
On another subject, on the Barrow website, Gaz Hock has entered the Boxing Ring,to fight what appears to be a local Barrow man, the match ends with Gaz injuring his shoulder,and losing the bout, not a good idea pre season.
On another subject, on the Barrow website, Gaz Hock has entered the Boxing Ring,to fight what appears to be a local Barrow man, the match ends with Gaz injuring his shoulder,and losing the bout, not a good idea pre season.