League table 2019
Fri Dec 21, 2018 10:03 pm
MadDogg
If you're looking for a distraction from the Christmas chaos, predict your final league table for 2019.

St Helens
Warrington
Castleford
Wigan
Leeds
Catalans
Wakefield
Hull
Huddersfield
Hull KR
Salford
London

St Helens and Warrington's squads look stronger than the rest - Walmsley and Thompson should easily be the best starting front row. Austin looks a good buy for Warrington though other high profile NRL players have come here and flopped. I think Cas will be at a similar level to last year - just depends on whether they can finally get it together in the big games.

We'll likely drop off a little but I still think we have enough to get in the playoffs and have a crack from there. How Hardaker goes on and off the field will be key. I think we have enough to cover Bateman and Sutton in the pack and the backs are unchanged bar Tomkins. If Zak can stay on the right path and get onto the field consistently he could be huge for us.

Leeds will surely improve significantly with Furner's arrival though Im still not convinced about the halves or their front row. Catalans won't start as badly as last year and Tomkins will give them an added edge. I would have had them higher before I saw their squad numbers yesterday - a strong 17 but no depth whatsoever.

The size of Wakefield's pack is frightening but Im not convinced Danny Brough will work out for them. Wouldn't surprise me if they made the 5 though - they've done it for the last couple of years. Hull and Huddersfield will have their moments but can't see them being consistent enough to get in the playoffs.

Salford have a good halfback combination that will cause some damage but the pack just isn't good enough for me. Hull KR are a bit of a mystery - last year one week they looked very strong, the next very poor. If Drinkwater signs they could get up towards mid table. London look to have the poorest squad by far so will surely finish bottom.
Fri Dec 21, 2018 10:19 pm
NickyKiss
Leeds will bounce back, Wire will be stronger but I still have some doubts about them being better then Saints or Wigan tbh. If Saints stay as injury free as last year they’ll be up at the top you’d think. The front row of Walmsley, Roby and Thompson is international class and there can’t be many better at club level around the world.

I’ll go-

Saints
Wigan
Warrington
Leeds
Catalans
Wakefield
Castleford
Hull
Hull KR
Salford
Huddersfield
London
Fri Dec 21, 2018 10:28 pm
jonh
On paper I think 1.Saints, 2.Wire and 3.Leeds will finish in the top 3 with us 4th.
Fri Dec 21, 2018 10:57 pm
KingRoss11
1. Saints
2. Warrington
3. Wigan
4. Castleford
5. Leeds
6. Wakefield
7. Catalan
8. Hull
9. Huddersfield
10. Hull KR
11. Salford
12. London

