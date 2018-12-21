If you're looking for a distraction from the Christmas chaos, predict your final league table for 2019.
St Helens
Warrington
Castleford
Wigan
Leeds
Catalans
Wakefield
Hull
Huddersfield
Hull KR
Salford
London
St Helens and Warrington's squads look stronger than the rest - Walmsley and Thompson should easily be the best starting front row. Austin looks a good buy for Warrington though other high profile NRL players have come here and flopped. I think Cas will be at a similar level to last year - just depends on whether they can finally get it together in the big games.
We'll likely drop off a little but I still think we have enough to get in the playoffs and have a crack from there. How Hardaker goes on and off the field will be key. I think we have enough to cover Bateman and Sutton in the pack and the backs are unchanged bar Tomkins. If Zak can stay on the right path and get onto the field consistently he could be huge for us.
Leeds will surely improve significantly with Furner's arrival though Im still not convinced about the halves or their front row. Catalans won't start as badly as last year and Tomkins will give them an added edge. I would have had them higher before I saw their squad numbers yesterday - a strong 17 but no depth whatsoever.
The size of Wakefield's pack is frightening but Im not convinced Danny Brough will work out for them. Wouldn't surprise me if they made the 5 though - they've done it for the last couple of years. Hull and Huddersfield will have their moments but can't see them being consistent enough to get in the playoffs.
Salford have a good halfback combination that will cause some damage but the pack just isn't good enough for me. Hull KR are a bit of a mystery - last year one week they looked very strong, the next very poor. If Drinkwater signs they could get up towards mid table. London look to have the poorest squad by far so will surely finish bottom.
