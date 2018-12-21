WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Law Amendments 2019

Law Amendments 2019
Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 8:03 pm
Posted by Alan on Fri Dec 21, 2018 8:03 pm
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... ments-for-

Looks like SL and the Championship/League 1 could well be playing to some different laws next season. That could lead to some highly entertaining Challenge Cup ties, between SL clubs and those in the lower leagues! :wink:

Reminds me of a season starter between Tyldesley and Oldham RU clubs many years ago, when the young ref asked if we were fully versed in the new laws for that particular season. "Never mind the new laws," said the experienced Oldham captain - "we never took any notice of the old ones, anyway!" The ref's face rapidly drained of all colour, as he contemplated an uncomfortable 80 minutes ahead! :D
Re: Law Amendments 2019
Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 8:21 pm
Posted by Cokey on Fri Dec 21, 2018 8:21 pm
Alan wrote:
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54098/law-amendments-for-

Looks like SL and the Championship/League 1 could well be playing to some different laws next season. That could lead to some highly entertaining Challenge Cup ties, between SL clubs and those in the lower leagues! :wink:

Reminds me of a season starter between Tyldesley and Oldham RU clubs many years ago, when the young ref asked if we were fully versed in the new laws for that particular season. "Never mind the new laws," said the experienced Oldham captain - "we never took any notice of the old ones, anyway!" The ref's face rapidly drained of all colour, as he contemplated an uncomfortable 80 minutes ahead! :D


So, the main area of concern has been around the ptb,and they have found other things to alter. :CRAZY:
