LyndsayGill wrote:
I listened to the first question, from a Trinity supporter and if I heard correctly he said that in 2009 both Wakefield and Castleford were given £2million by the council. Am I right in thinking that was not the case?
I heard it and that is what he said, I think he tried to cover it by saying land was given to both clubs to then value of, which again is a lie, Wakefield didn't get any land and Cas never took up WMDC's offer of land at the back of the train station at glasshoughton.
He clearly blamed Eric pickles for the unilateral undertaking, stating that WMDC never supported that (although their signature is on the paperwork) he said he has 40 10p shares in Cas which won't make him a millionaire and that he supports all RL in the district as he's a RL fan not just cas and state department he wants all clubs (Trinity Cas And Fev) to succeed.