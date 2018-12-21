WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peter box

Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 3:58 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Fri Dec 21, 2018 3:58 pm
cosmicat
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Peter box was on radio Leeds today anybody catch the phone in just got last 20 seconds mentioned trinity?
Re: Peter box
Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 4:30 pm
Posted by Miro on Fri Dec 21, 2018 4:30 pm
Miro
Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Didn't hear it personalty but he apparently said there would be good news revealed in the new year, that it's all Pickles fault and that he wants Trinity to stay in SL because it's 4 points for Cas every season.
Re: Peter box
Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 4:54 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Fri Dec 21, 2018 4:54 pm
Khlav Kalash
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Miro wrote:
Didn't hear it personalty but he apparently said there would be good news revealed in the new year

Which new year?
Miro wrote:
...he wants Trinity to stay in SL because it's 4 points for Cas every season.

Fair point.
Re: Peter box
Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:00 pm
Posted by LyndsayGill on Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:00 pm
LyndsayGill
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
I listened to the first question, from a Trinity supporter and if I heard correctly he said that in 2009 both Wakefield and Castleford were given £2million by the council. Am I right in thinking that was not the case?
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Peter box
Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:17 pm
Posted by financialtimes on Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:17 pm
financialtimes
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
LyndsayGill wrote:
I listened to the first question, from a Trinity supporter and if I heard correctly he said that in 2009 both Wakefield and Castleford were given £2million by the council. Am I right in thinking that was not the case?

I heard it and that is what he said, I think he tried to cover it by saying land was given to both clubs to then value of, which again is a lie, Wakefield didn't get any land and Cas never took up WMDC's offer of land at the back of the train station at glasshoughton.
He clearly blamed Eric pickles for the unilateral undertaking, stating that WMDC never supported that (although their signature is on the paperwork) he said he has 40 10p shares in Cas which won't make him a millionaire and that he supports all RL in the district as he's a RL fan not just cas and state department he wants all clubs (Trinity Cas And Fev) to succeed.
Re: Peter box
Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:19 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:19 pm
Khlav Kalash
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
LyndsayGill wrote:
I listened to the first question, from a Trinity supporter and if I heard correctly he said that in 2009 both Wakefield and Castleford were given £2million by the council. Am I right in thinking that waes not the case?

They were not given £2m, the council pledged to contribute that amount to the cost of a new stadium taking into account the community aspect of the venture. There was a time limit on this offer and has since been revoked. If he has genuinely said that then the club needs to push for a public correction from him.
