The billionaire Australian owner of Toronto Wolfpack. David Argyle, is to invest in and become minority owner of the London Skolars, whose majority ownership will remain in the hands of beer connoisseur and business wizard Hector McNeil.
https://www.torontowolfpack.com/2018/12 ... ntic-deal/
This is a momentous development for both the powerful Wolfpack club, and the significant north London club.
