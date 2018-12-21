WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Wolfpack invest in London Skolars

Toronto Wolfpack invest in London Skolars
Post Fri Dec 21, 2018 10:54 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Dec 21, 2018 10:54 am


The billionaire Australian owner of Toronto Wolfpack. David Argyle, is to invest in and become minority owner of the London Skolars, whose majority ownership will remain in the hands of beer connoisseur and business wizard Hector McNeil.

https://www.torontowolfpack.com/2018/12 ... ntic-deal/

This is a momentous development for both the powerful Wolfpack club, and the significant north London club.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Posted by Bostwick on Fri Dec 21, 2018 11:18 am


I am interested to see where this leads. Will Skolars up sticks and move lock stock and barrel to the New World? Or will they simply become a feeder club for TWP.
I would have thought that they would have invested in a northern club, where they could have shared facilities whilst TWP train and play in Europe, prior to the weather improving in Canada.

