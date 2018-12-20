So with 6 days to go before the first friendly of the season, the first game discussion can take place So glad that rugby season is upon us again! Don't know about you lot but I for one am looking forward to a game!
So how would you like to see us line up against York? With Kear stating that the international players won't be selected I think we will go with:
20. Brandon Pickersgill
5. Jy Hitchcox
3. Jake Webster
4. Ashley Gibson
24. David Foggin-Johnson
27. Rowan Milnes
7. Dane Chisholm
10. Steve Crossley
9. Matty Wildie
15. Callum Bustin
11. Matt Garside
25. Conner Farrell
13. Mikey Wood
8. Liam Kirk
12. Elliot Minchella
14. Jordan Lilley
16. James Green
18. Sam Hallas
21. George Flanagan
23. George Milton
26. Ross Oakes
28. Evan Hodgson
29. Matthew Storton
Chances are I'll be way off but this is how I would like to see us line up. Then over the next 4 weeks rotate the squad. Need a strong side out for Halifax in my opinion though.
