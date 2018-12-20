WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day - Bradford Bulls vs. York City Knights

Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Dec 20, 2018 8:58 pm
So with 6 days to go before the first friendly of the season, the first game discussion can take place :lol: So glad that rugby season is upon us again! Don't know about you lot but I for one am looking forward to a game!

So how would you like to see us line up against York? With Kear stating that the international players won't be selected I think we will go with:

20. Brandon Pickersgill
5. Jy Hitchcox
3. Jake Webster
4. Ashley Gibson
24. David Foggin-Johnson
27. Rowan Milnes
7. Dane Chisholm
10. Steve Crossley
9. Matty Wildie
15. Callum Bustin
11. Matt Garside
25. Conner Farrell
13. Mikey Wood

8. Liam Kirk
12. Elliot Minchella
14. Jordan Lilley
16. James Green
18. Sam Hallas
21. George Flanagan
23. George Milton
26. Ross Oakes
28. Evan Hodgson
29. Matthew Storton

Chances are I'll be way off but this is how I would like to see us line up. Then over the next 4 weeks rotate the squad. Need a strong side out for Halifax in my opinion though.
Posted by Pyrah123 on Thu Dec 20, 2018 9:06 pm
Crossley can’t he’s recovering from his op
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Dec 20, 2018 9:17 pm
Pyrah123 wrote:
Crossley can’t he’s recovering from his op


I didn't put him in at first, had Kirk instead but wasn't sure if he was fit haha! Swap out Crossley for Kirk or Green then :)
