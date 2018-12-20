As another year draws to a close the HGSA would like to point you in the direction of our upcoming events.
2018 was another hugely successful one for the Supporters Association, our membership continues to grow, our monthly meetings with top quality guest speakers continue to be very well attended and popular, the cricket day was a huge success as was our annual reindeer race night, along with the running and promoting of the Academy and Scholarship games plus having exclusive access to the Legends bar at the stadium pre-game and Brian Blacker's ever popular roadshow there is lot's of reasons to become a member of the HGSA and still only £5 per year of which every penny we raise goes back into the Academy /Junior development at the club.
This year our committee handed over a cheque for £14,000 to Ken Davy which was raised during the year and next year we want to get close to £20,000 !
We were also awarded the Keith Burhouse Memorial award at the clubs 2018 awards evening for our services to the Academy.
So, onto the new year and what is in store for 2019?
• Firstly it's the annual fans forum which will be held on Monday 14th January at the John Smiths Stadium 7.30pm start, our confirmed guests so far are Huddersfield Giants and England star Jermaine McGillvary,
Huddersfield Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis and Rugby League world magazine editor and League express reporter Matthew Shaw further guests to be confirmed soon.
The event will once again be kindly hosted by the Giants' matchday announcer Tim Burton.
Admission is FREE for HGSA members, under 16's and Giants season card holders (please bring proof) all other guests are £2, all proceeds go back to the club to aid junior and academy development.
We will be having a raffle draw on the night and an auction for a signed 2019 playing shirt in the lead up to the event.
• Our 1st speaker meeting of 2019 will be Giants head coach Simon Woolford who will be joining us at Turnbridge WMC on Monday 21st January, with a 7.30pm start, Simon will discuss all aspects of pre-season, recruitment, and his thoughts and hopes for the 2019 season and answer any questions you may have.
Admission as always is open to everyone with HGSA members admitted free and £1 for non members.
• Tuesday 5th February sees Chris Rostron, the Head of Rugby League Cares join us for our February meeting, Chris will be explaining who and what the charity is all about, again Admission is free for members and £1 non members with a 7.30pm start.
• Saturday 9th February sees us take on the Catalan Dragons and for those supporters who aren't travelling to the game we will be hosting a social event at the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Lockwood, there will be a meal option and the game will be screened, this event is not finalised yet and further details will be announced nearer the time, if you think you may be interested please let us know so we have an idea of numbers involved.
• Tuesday 5th March we will be joined by Huddersfield's grade 1 match officials, Chris Kendall and Michael Mannifield who will (hopefully) explain the pro's and con's of being a modern matchday official as well as answering any questions regarding officiating in the modern game, 7.30pm start.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact us.
Finally on behalf of all our committee members we thank you for your continued and future support and would like to wish all our members, Giants supporters and Rugby league fans everywhere a wonderful Christmas and a very happy new year !!
If you have any questions or require further information please contact us.
Finally on behalf of all our committee members we thank you for your continued and future support and would like to wish all our members, Giants supporters and Rugby league fans everywhere a wonderful Christmas and a very happy new year !!