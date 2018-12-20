WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wealth re-distribution

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Sin Bin Wealth re-distribution

Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply
Wealth re-distribution
Post Thu Dec 20, 2018 1:40 pm
Posted by Sal Paradise on Thu Dec 20, 2018 1:40 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 62
Rep Position: 50th / 77,345
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 16451
Location: On the road
I am a Tory voter but I am concerned about the inequality of wealth in this country.

Surely something needs to be done to provide a fairer society in terms of wealth distribution.

I don't think Corbyn's plan of nationalising everything really provides for that - we will just end up with loads of union-run inefficient industries.

The idea that you can the likes of Google, Amazon etc to my more tax is flawed - corporation tax is an international tax and until you can get a consensus world wide companies will always find a way around it.

Taxing the rich - they are too clever also and they already contribute significantly to the tax take.

How can this greater fairness be achieved?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: King Street Cat, Sal Paradise, wrencat1873 and 58 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,828,6201,28477,3454,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)