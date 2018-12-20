I am a Tory voter but I am concerned about the inequality of wealth in this country.
Surely something needs to be done to provide a fairer society in terms of wealth distribution.
I don't think Corbyn's plan of nationalising everything really provides for that - we will just end up with loads of union-run inefficient industries.
The idea that you can the likes of Google, Amazon etc to my more tax is flawed - corporation tax is an international tax and until you can get a consensus world wide companies will always find a way around it.
Taxing the rich - they are too clever also and they already contribute significantly to the tax take.
How can this greater fairness be achieved?
Surely something needs to be done to provide a fairer society in terms of wealth distribution.
I don't think Corbyn's plan of nationalising everything really provides for that - we will just end up with loads of union-run inefficient industries.
The idea that you can the likes of Google, Amazon etc to my more tax is flawed - corporation tax is an international tax and until you can get a consensus world wide companies will always find a way around it.
Taxing the rich - they are too clever also and they already contribute significantly to the tax take.
How can this greater fairness be achieved?