Here they are:
1. Tony Gigot
2. Jodie Broughton
3. David Mead
4. Brayden Williame
5. Lewis Tierney
6. Samisoni Langi
7. Matt Smith
8. Remi Casty
9. Michael McIlorum
10. Sam Moa
11. Kenny Edwards
12. Ben Garcia
13. Greg Bird
14. Julien Bousquet
15. Mickael Simon
16. Ben Jullien
17. Matt Whitley
18. Alrix da Costa
19. Mickael Goudemand
20. Lambert Belmas
21. Paul Seguier
22. Lucas Albert
23. Antoni Maria
24. Jason Baitieri
25. Arthur Romano
26. Arthur Mourgue
29. Samkins
Reminder that these don't really mean anything beyond acting as a means of identifying a player
1. Tony Gigot
2. Jodie Broughton
3. David Mead
4. Brayden Williame
5. Lewis Tierney
6. Samisoni Langi
7. Matt Smith
8. Remi Casty
9. Michael McIlorum
10. Sam Moa
11. Kenny Edwards
12. Ben Garcia
13. Greg Bird
14. Julien Bousquet
15. Mickael Simon
16. Ben Jullien
17. Matt Whitley
18. Alrix da Costa
19. Mickael Goudemand
20. Lambert Belmas
21. Paul Seguier
22. Lucas Albert
23. Antoni Maria
24. Jason Baitieri
25. Arthur Romano
26. Arthur Mourgue
29. Samkins
Reminder that these don't really mean anything beyond acting as a means of identifying a player