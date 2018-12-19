WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Yule (Christmas)

O/T Yule (Christmas)
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 5:52 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Wed Dec 19, 2018 5:52 pm
Wires71 User avatar
So for those Pagans or Johnny Come Lately Christians among us - what are you hoping for under the tree this year?

I am hoping for a high quality dial gauge and a new forged piston.
Re: O/T Yule (Christmas)
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 7:01 pm
Posted by Terry Griffiths on Wed Dec 19, 2018 7:01 pm
Terry Griffiths Stevo's Armpit
Happiness
Re: O/T Yule (Christmas)
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 7:41 pm
Posted by Mr Snoodle on Wed Dec 19, 2018 7:41 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
I could do with a new spirit level but I doubt Mrs Snoodle has got me one....
Don't die with the music in you

