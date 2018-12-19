WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil todorick R.I.P

Phil todorick R.I.P
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 2:53 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Wed Dec 19, 2018 2:53 pm
Rip phil , cracking lad & huge leigh fan sleep tight lad
Re: Phil todorick R.I.P
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 3:51 pm
Posted by maurice on Wed Dec 19, 2018 3:51 pm
I am shocked at this news. RIP Phil, thoughts and prayers are with those left behind at this terrible time. Another Leyther watching from that terrace in the sky.
Re: Phil todorick R.I.P
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 4:05 pm
Posted by Cokey on Wed Dec 19, 2018 4:05 pm
Very sad news. RIP Phil.
