WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mungoball

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Mungoball

Post a reply
Mungoball
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 11:13 am
Posted by mrpurfect on Wed Dec 19, 2018 11:13 am
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 110th / 77,345
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 744
Time to do some up and down voting guys and girl.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define. ... =Mungoball
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.
Re: Mungoball
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 11:47 am
Posted by thepimp007 on Wed Dec 19, 2018 11:47 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 51
Rep Position: 60th / 77,345
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1737
Shows their level of intellect saying you can count the number of phases on one hand. May be the case for inbred stuck up their own rear end union w@nkers. Apologies if this rant breaks the AUP, but that is infuriating
Re: Mungoball
Post Wed Dec 19, 2018 12:15 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Wed Dec 19, 2018 12:15 pm
TheDreadnought User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 105th / 77,345
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 100
This is the urban definition for anyone who doesn't want to google it.

Rugby union fans love to call rugby league 'mungoball' because their own game is a complex game played by w@@nkers who aren't good enough to play league.
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, CM Punk, Ed3, Itchy Arsenal, kobashi, little wayne69, mrpurfect, NickyKiss, reffy, rollin thunder, The Devil's Advocate, TheDreadnought, wire-flyer and 137 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,828,4091,34577,3454,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)