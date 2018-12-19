My latest novel "Three Good Years" has now been out for a couple of months and sales are now approaching double figures! It has a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and rugby league and is set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons.
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh Chamber Maid
"I follow Marlborough League"
Them bloody stupid pliers
"Watch your language, young lady"
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
New Years Day 2007
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
The Church of the Everyday Saints
He is now in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved.
This is the sixth novel in the series and is inspired by my love and knowledge of the greatest game and the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller"
It is on sale in WH Smith and Waterstones and from the publisher London League Publications. Visit them at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on books and then click on fiction.
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh Chamber Maid
"I follow Marlborough League"
Them bloody stupid pliers
"Watch your language, young lady"
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
New Years Day 2007
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
The Church of the Everyday Saints
He is now in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved.
This is the sixth novel in the series and is inspired by my love and knowledge of the greatest game and the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller"
It is on sale in WH Smith and Waterstones and from the publisher London League Publications. Visit them at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on books and then click on fiction.