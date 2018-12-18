The latest novel in my Ashurst series has recently been published. Called "Three Good Years" it is set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons in my fictional South Lancashire town of Ashurst. It has a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and rugby league and with one of its many characters being Janice who used to work at Ferranti's at Hollinwood!
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
"I follow Marlborough League"
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
"The Dream"
The Welsh chamber maid
New Years Day 2007
Them bloody stupid pliers
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
He is now in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved
Available from any good book shop or more cheaply at £9 for 80,000 words from the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on fiction
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh Chamber Maid
Pissaro, Picasso and phil's Uncl
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh Chamber Maid
Pissaro, Picasso and phil's Uncl