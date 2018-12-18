The sixth novel in my Ashurst series has recently been published. It is set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons and with a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League. It is inspired by my love and knowledge of our great game and the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller" Among the 25 chapter titles are included
The Jehovah's Widnes
"I follow Marlborough League"
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh chamber maid
"The Dream"
Them bloody stupid pliers
"Watch your language young lady"
New Years Day 2007
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
Callaghanism and Neo Liberalism
The Church of the Everyday Saints
He is now in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved
Available at any good book shop or more cheaply on line from the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on Fiction
