WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are all things Yorkshire best ?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Are all things Yorkshire best ?

Post a reply
Are all things Yorkshire best ?
Post Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:05 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:05 pm
TrinTrin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 82nd / 77,345
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 122
Sorry Guys but when fans chant Yorkshire implying all things Yorkshire are best then get ready for the backlash !
Yorkshire Tea, best tasting tea has gone daft, yes daft, bio degradable tea bags, have are disintegrating & splitting
Mid brew, especially in the cup when using a spoon ? Yorkshire Tea admit this ! a World gone mad.
however, if your a coffee lover there is also a problem ?
We already have statements one cup of coffee = 13 miles in a car with petrol use due carbon footprint ? Wow the world is in a change !!!!
So next time at the Match/Stadium --- things might not be the same !
Whinge over !
Re: Are all things Yorkshire best ?
Post Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:13 pm
Posted by Someday on Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:13 pm
Someday Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 72nd / 77,345
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 407
TrinTrin wrote:
Sorry Guys but when fans chant Yorkshire implying all things Yorkshire are best then get ready for the backlash !
Yorkshire Tea, best tasting tea has gone daft, yes daft, bio degradable tea bags, have are disintegrating & splitting
Mid brew, especially in the cup when using a spoon ? Yorkshire Tea admit this ! a World gone mad.
however, if your a coffee lover there is also a problem ?
We already have statements one cup of coffee = 13 miles in a car with petrol use due carbon footprint ? Wow the world is in a change !!!!
So next time at the Match/Stadium --- things might not be the same !
Whinge over !

What the fxxk has this got to do with rugby league mickey of
Re: Are all things Yorkshire best ?
Post Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:27 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:27 pm
TrinTrin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 82nd / 77,345
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 122
Light hearted look at the conscience we are supposed to have for the world when you have your cuppa at the next match, ha ha hah !
Re: Are all things Yorkshire best ?
Post Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:58 pm
Posted by vastman on Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:58 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 247
Rep Position: 3rd / 77,345
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 28278
Location: Poodle Power!
Someday wrote:
What the fxxk has this got to do with rugby league mickey of


Nothing we have to put up with this blokes rubbish on a daily basis so think yourself lucky.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Are all things Yorkshire best ?
Post Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:58 pm
Posted by vastman on Tue Dec 18, 2018 10:58 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 247
Rep Position: 3rd / 77,345
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 28278
Location: Poodle Power!
Someday wrote:
What the fxxk has this got to do with rugby league mickey of


Nothing we have to put up with this blokes rubbish on a daily basis so think yourself lucky.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, Captain Hook, caslad75, roo67, Shifty Cat, Someday, stroger, TrinTrin, vastman and 137 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,828,3451,30177,3454,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)