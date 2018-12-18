Sorry Guys but when fans chant Yorkshire implying all things Yorkshire are best then get ready for the backlash !
Yorkshire Tea, best tasting tea has gone daft, yes daft, bio degradable tea bags, have are disintegrating & splitting
Mid brew, especially in the cup when using a spoon ? Yorkshire Tea admit this ! a World gone mad.
however, if your a coffee lover there is also a problem ?
We already have statements one cup of coffee = 13 miles in a car with petrol use due carbon footprint ? Wow the world is in a change !!!!
So next time at the Match/Stadium --- things might not be the same !
Whinge over !
Yorkshire Tea, best tasting tea has gone daft, yes daft, bio degradable tea bags, have are disintegrating & splitting
Mid brew, especially in the cup when using a spoon ? Yorkshire Tea admit this ! a World gone mad.
however, if your a coffee lover there is also a problem ?
We already have statements one cup of coffee = 13 miles in a car with petrol use due carbon footprint ? Wow the world is in a change !!!!
So next time at the Match/Stadium --- things might not be the same !
Whinge over !