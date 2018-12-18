WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why do I feel uncomfortable about this prediction?

Posted by Alan on Tue Dec 18, 2018 8:04 pm
Not sure of the success rate of Schofield's predictions but, hey ho, it would be nice if he was correct!

http://www.totalrl.com/garry-schofields ... edictions/
Posted by GUBRATS on Tue Dec 18, 2018 8:48 pm
Well he did pick London to be relegated last year
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Posted by Budgiezilla on Tue Dec 18, 2018 9:01 pm
Great player in his day....terrible pundit !
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Posted by Alan on Tue Dec 18, 2018 9:14 pm
Replying to both of you - that's exactly why I feel uncomfortable about his prediction!

