Anyone seeing the title of this message might assume that I am referring to a player, or former player or some well known local character. Wrong.
It is the title of chapter 24 in my sixth novel "Three Good Years" which is set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons with a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and rugby league and the main character Alan Greenall and his Welsh wife Thelma both Saints fans!
Other chapter titles include
"The Jehovah's Widnes"
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
Lord Beeching has been beaten before
Them bloody stupid pliers
The day Harold Wilson was in Paris
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
The Welsh Chambermaid
"The Dream"
"Your mother was brought up in Tiger Bay"
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Church of the Everyday Saints
The CID are now involved
It is on sale in the club shop, Wardleworths and Crafty Fingers. For those who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Then click on Books and then on Fiction.
More information is also found in "On This Day" on page 221 which has also been published by London League.
