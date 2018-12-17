https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/rug ... s-15529231
A South African rugby player lauded as a Perpignan 'legend' has died from injuries sustained in an attack in the French bar he owned over the weekend.
According to local reports, 63-year-old Barend Britz was horrifically attacked by an unknown assailant who entered the popular Perpignan nightspot.
The man reportedly stormed the bar and Britz, throwing chairs and breaking windows. When Britz attempted to calm him down, he was repeatedly struck over the head.
The suspect, a French national in his 30s, was later arrested by police and is set to appear in court.
Britz played provincial rugby for Transvaal and Northern Transvaal in the 1980s before moving to France where he became a stalwart for Perpignan.
En 1994 quand l’Usap a remporté le Challenge Yves du Manoir, les supporters avaient envahi le terrain pour féliciter les joueurs qui gagnaient un titre après des années de disette. Je me souviendrai toujours du sourire et des larmes de joie de cette montagne qu’était Barend Britz
A South African rugby player lauded as a Perpignan 'legend' has died from injuries sustained in an attack in the French bar he owned over the weekend.
According to local reports, 63-year-old Barend Britz was horrifically attacked by an unknown assailant who entered the popular Perpignan nightspot.
The man reportedly stormed the bar and Britz, throwing chairs and breaking windows. When Britz attempted to calm him down, he was repeatedly struck over the head.
The suspect, a French national in his 30s, was later arrested by police and is set to appear in court.
Britz played provincial rugby for Transvaal and Northern Transvaal in the 1980s before moving to France where he became a stalwart for Perpignan.
En 1994 quand l’Usap a remporté le Challenge Yves du Manoir, les supporters avaient envahi le terrain pour féliciter les joueurs qui gagnaient un titre après des années de disette. Je me souviendrai toujours du sourire et des larmes de joie de cette montagne qu’était Barend Britz